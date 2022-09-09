Organizations serving East Texas veterans receive $655,000 in grants

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County officials hold up their check.
Habitat for Humanity of Smith County officials hold up their check.(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Six East Texas organizations that have impacted the lives of veterans were awarded grant funds today at Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.

The Texas Veterans Commission awarded organizations for providing services to approximately 740 East Texas veterans and their families.

“This is our fifth year to receive the Texas Veterans Commission grant for health and safety repairs for our veterans, and we have served in the neighborhood of two hundred veterans with just about $1 million in funds through the Texas Veterans Commission,” said Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity CEO LaJuan Gordon.

The funds awarded come from the purchase of specific lottery tickets with contributions that go towards helping veterans in need.

The Texas State Legislature passed a law in 2009 making it possible to provide the necessary funds.

“Since 2009, we have collected and distributed over $239 million across the state of Texas,” said Kimberlee Shaneyfelt, vice president of the Texas Veterans Commission and an Air Force veteran.

She presented the grant checks to the organizations.

“Texas knows how to take care of our veterans, and they realize that this is a great spot to come after their military service to our great nation and raise their families,” said Shaneyfelt.

North Texas Habitat for Humanity and the Habitat for Humanity of Smith County received $200,000.

The Salvation Army in Lufkin received $100,000.

Sabine Valley Regional MHMR Center received $50,000, while the East Texas Council of Government received $100,000.

Ark-Tex COG received $5,000.

James Bracken is the director of the Funds for Veterans’ Assistance Department at the Texas Veterans Commission.

“Other regions, especially those regions that have the large metropolitan areas, have more organizations applying for grant funding, and, therefore, we award more grant funding to those areas because the number of applications for grants is much higher,” said Bracken.

Bracken encourages any and every organization that caters to veterans to apply for the Texas Veterans Commission annual grant fund.

Organizations can apply by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

