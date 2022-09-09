Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.

Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection.

This is a follow-up from a failed inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the business needed to clean the moldy plastic flap in the ice machine, inside the alcohol cooler in bar area, and the small cooler in the sushi area because of excess food particles.

In fact, there were a number of dirty areas of the kitchen and equipment that needed to be cleaned.

--

Captain Billy Whizzbang’s 901 Lake Air Drive Waco got a 93 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was a pink substance inside the ice machine.

There was an unlabeled sanitizer bucket and spray bottle.

An employee at the food line was not wearing a beard restraint.

There was also an open can of Pepsi that needed a lid.

--

Tom’s Burgers at 6818 Sanger Avenue in Waco got a 94 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was an unlabeled spray bottle of purple liquid.

There was also a deteriorating beverage counter that needed to be replaced.

An employee at the grill needed a beard restraint.

--

And, this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Pullup-N-Eat at 807 South Ann Street in Harker Heights.

This spot is actually located in the U-Haul dealership.

If you need a quick burger, bar-b-que, fish or wing plate this could be the spot.

For faster service, the business’ website says you can call ahead.

