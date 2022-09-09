Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post.

The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30, were in custody Thursday on Class A Misdemeanor charges.

The business housing the illegal game room was shut down.

Officers with the Riesel Police Department assisted in the investigation.

No further information was provided. This is a developing story.

