Student-organized display at UMHB remembers lives lost on 9/11

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A sea of flags serves as a reminder of a tragic day. In honor of 9/11, a group of University of Mary Hardin - Baylor students have set up a tribute in the middle of campus.

“Lutheran Memorial is a very central spot here on campus so most students going to and from classes,” junior William Travis said.

But the spot in particular, has significance to Sept. 11, 2001.

“On September 11th 2001, when the attacks took place students across campus gathered here for a time of prayer,” Travis said.

Twenty-one years later, there are now 2,977 flags here, one for each life lost.

“People don’t really realize how many people that is until you come out here and see,” freshman Cole Powell said.

It’s the third year the Young Conservatives of Texas – UMHB Chapter has put together the touching tribute. In front of the display, there’s a sign with the names of all the first responders and civilians who were killed during the attacks.

This year, members said they spent hours and hours getting everything ready.

“We started on Friday at 7 p.m. and me and my vice chair, William, we didn’t go back home until 3 a.m. in the morning,” vice chair Juan Almengor said.

Though all born around or after the attacks, these students want to make sure peers understand the event’s magnitude.

“Even though it is over two decades since the 9/11 attacks it still very much has an impact on our lives and on our country today,” Travis said.

The display will be up at the Luther Memorial of UMHB’s campus until Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.