Sunday’s front could come through a bit cooler!

We’ve been thrust right back into what is another extended period of dry weather across Central Texas. Spoiler alert: there’s no rain in the forecast through at least the end of next Friday. Despite the lack of rain, we will have some changing weather conditions over the course of this weekend as a cold front slides through. Sunday’s cold front won’t bring us a long lasting “chill”, but it’ll help to dip temperatures into the 80s for some for a few days. Temperatures are really comfortable this morning in the 60s thanks to clear skies and lower humidity. Humidity stays low through the day today and will gradually slide each day through early next week so heat index values will be close to or below the actual temperature. Today’s high temperatures will warm into the low-to-mid 90s with only a few clouds moving through this afternoon. If you’re heading out for Friday night football games tonight, plan for a bit of warmth, but it’ll feel really comfortable once the sun goes down as temperatures drop from near 90° around kickoff into the 80s by the end of the games.

Saturday’s forecast is pretty much the same as today’s forecast with morning temperatures in the upper 60s warming into the low-to-mid 90s. All eyes will be glued to a Sunday midday cold front that’ll blast through the area. Sunday’s forecast starts out the same in the morning with upper 60s but north winds should increase to between 10 and 20 MPH pulling down some slightly cooler and drier air. The timing of Sunday’s front will dictate just how warm we get in the afternoon. Since we won’t have much of any cloud cover, it’s all up to the slightly cooler air behind the front to change our weather. Should the front arrive as anticipated midday, highs will likely stay capped in the upper 80s and low 90s. A morning front means highs may only reach the upper 80s, but an afternoon frontal passage means we’ll be right back in the mid-90s. Thankfully, Monday will be cooler as highs dip into the upper 80s and low 90s. Since this front isn’t a true fall cold front, highs will rebound again starting on Tuesday through at least next weekend back into the low-to-mid 90s.

