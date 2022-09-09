Texas man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas-area man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to filming himself raping a 7-year-old girl, authorities said Friday.

Mark Allen Miller, of Rowlett, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Dallas after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography, the U.S. attorney’s office for the northern district of Texas said in a statement.

Miller, 35, was arrested on Jan. 12 after the girl’s father, with whom Miller was staying, said he walked in on Miller raping the girl, who was 9 years old at the time. Miller admitted to police that he had been molesting the girl for years, the prosecution statement said.

The father told investigators that he and Miller had been friends for more than a decade and that Miller was staying overnight at their home. The father heard a noise and went to check on it.

When he saw that Miller wasn’t in the living room where he’d been sleeping, the father rushed to his daughter’s room and found Miller raping her. The father held Miller at gunpoint until police arrived.

A forensic analysis of Miller’s electronic devices revealed that he had produced at least five videos and 132 images of child pornography involving the victim dating back two years, to when she was 7.

During the sentencing hearing, a Rockwall Police Department forensic analyst testified that Miller’s electronic devices contained more than 8,000 sexually explicit images of other children.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

Latest News

The display on UMHB's campus features 2,977 flags here, one for each life lost.
Student-organized display at UMHB remembers lives lost on 9/11
Killeen PD catch up with the suspect but no arrest was made.
Bell County Democrat says vandal is targeting his campaign office as a form of political intimidation
FILE - Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol...
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing
Wheels of seized undeclared cheese.
Wheels fall off Cheese smuggling attempt in El Paso