Thousands of runners rally around U.S. to ‘Finish Eliza’s Run’

Runners share a moment of silence before the start of "Finish Eliza's Run" on Friday, Sept. 9,...
Runners share a moment of silence before the start of "Finish Eliza's Run" on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The approximately four mile run was to memorialize, Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis runner, and mother of two, who was murdered during her early morning run.((Robin Rudd /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP))
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Thousands of people in cities across the U.S. finished Eliza’s run Friday morning.

The runs were organized as a tribute to Eliza Fletcher, who was forced into a vehicle after a struggle during her pre-dawn run last Friday in Memphis, Tennessee.

A suspect was swiftly identified and has been charged with her kidnapping and murder.

The killing of the 34-year-old kindergarten teacher and mother of two shocked people nationwide, and was particularly upsetting to women runners.

Runners head down the sidewalk past Fountain Square on Georgia Avenue during "Finish Eliza's...
Runners head down the sidewalk past Fountain Square on Georgia Avenue during "Finish Eliza's Run" on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The approximately four mile run was to memorialize, Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis runner, and mother of two, who was murdered during her early morning run.((Robin Rudd /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP))

An obituary described Fletcher as a “born athlete” who enjoyed spending time outside with husband and children.

Many female athletes fear working out alone, at night or in secluded places, and while crime statistics show such killings are exceedingly rare, many report being harassed or worse, even in well-populated areas.

In response, groups of runners decided to “Finish Eliza’s Run” in the pre-dawn darkness Friday morning, a week after her slaying. Many wore pink tops and purple shorts in her honor.

Groups ran in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and many other cities and towns around the country. Hundreds logged their runs on a website dedicated to the event.

Runners pray before heading out for "Finish Eliza's Run" on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in...
Runners pray before heading out for "Finish Eliza's Run" on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The approximately four mile run was to memorialize, Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis runner, and mother of two, who was murdered during her early morning run.((Robin Rudd /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP))

COPYRIGHT 2022. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

