‘Your dog ripped my eye out, bro’: Police in Florida release body cam footage of K9 injuring man

The Gainesville Police Department released edited police body cam footage of a botched traffic stop that resulted in a police K-9 apparently ripping a man’s eye out.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Florida (KWTX) - The Gainesville Police Department in Florida this week released edited police body cam footage of a botched traffic stop that resulted in a police K-9 apparently ripping a man’s eye out.

Police officers pulled Terrell Bradley over on July 10 after he allegedly failed to make a full stop while driving out of a private road.

Police said Bradley was observed reaching under the seat multiple times during the traffic stop and the officer asked Bradley to step out of the vehicle.

“I’m nervous, bro,” Bradley is heard saying in the footage. Moments later, he pushes the officer and runs away.

WARNING: The video news release below contains graphic footage.

A search of Bradley’s vehicle allegedly turned up a loaded handgun with an extended magazine under the driver’s seat. Since Bradley had a prior felony conviction, a police supervisor ordered officers responding to the scene to search for Bradley.

A police K9 was deployed and the dog found Bradley hiding in the bushes in an apartment complex nearby.

The body camera footage shows officers struggling to get the K9 to let go of Bradley, who is seen covering his right eye with his left hand.

Bradley is heard screaming in pain and yelling “your (expletive) dog ripped my eye out, bro.”

An officer in the footage responds, “You can stand. Your legs work.”

The Gainesville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the incident.

