Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County

The man was found lying along NB I-45
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEW, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a body Friday afternoon in rural Central Texas.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about someone lying on the side of the I-45N lanes.

Deputies who arrived at the scene found the body of a man.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was called in to complete the on scene investigation.

Authorities say they believe the man was the victim of a hit-and-run that happened up to 24 hours earlier.

This investigation is ongoing.

