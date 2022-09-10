Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County
The man was found lying along NB I-45
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT
DEW, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a body Friday afternoon in rural Central Texas.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about someone lying on the side of the I-45N lanes.
Deputies who arrived at the scene found the body of a man.
The Texas Department of Public Safety was called in to complete the on scene investigation.
Authorities say they believe the man was the victim of a hit-and-run that happened up to 24 hours earlier.
This investigation is ongoing.
