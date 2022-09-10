Cold front heading our way on Sunday

It has been a nice and warm out there this Saturday afternoon. You may have noticed the lower humidity across Central Texas. We climbed into the upper 80s to mid 90s today. We have been tracking a few stray showers in our southern areas this afternoon. Any rain chances, which are very small, will go away as the sun sets.

We have our first decent cold front set to move through Sunday morning. It will feel noticeably nicer across Central Texas as the front brings in drier air. This front will not bring a significant cool down for the afternoons, but it will cool us off a few degrees for the beginning of the week. Highs in Central Texas will be in the 80s to around 90 for Sunday afternoon. Look for breezy north winds around 10 to 20 mph behind the front with a mix of sun and clouds.

If you’ve been outside these past few mornings, you probably noticed how nice it has felt. Although the front won’t bring in a huge cool down for the afternoon hours, it will bring even cooler temperatures for the overnight and morning hours for the upcoming week. We’re expecting temperatures to be in the low to mid 60s as we head back to work and school Monday morning. These will be some of the coolest temperatures we have seen since late spring. Make sure to get outside in the mornings if you can! It’ll will definitely feel like a taste of fall.

Afternoon temperatures remain comfortable in the 80s for the start of the work week on Monday. Sadly the cooler and drier air behind the cold front won’t last long. An area of high pressure builds back in and winds return from the south/southeast increasing humidity levels and temperatures. We look to be back into the low to mid 90s on Tuesday and remain there through at least the upcoming weekend. We’re also settling into a rain-free weather pattern once again. No rain chances in the forecast through at least next weekend as well.

The Climate Prediction Center has Central Texas with above normal high temperatures and below normal rainfall for the middle to end of the month of September.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.