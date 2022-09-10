East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated

Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer district judge has been arrested for driving while intoxicated following an accident.

Upshur County deputies and DPS troopers responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy 154 at about 10 p.m. Friday night.

After investigation, Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, of Gilmer, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated / misdemeanor B. He was booked into the Upshur County Jail with bond set at $1,500, then released upon posting bond.

