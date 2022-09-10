‘I had no clue this was coming’: Daughter restores her parent’s 1933 Dodge Coupe with help from family friends

CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Back in 1978, Larry Jenkins’ 1933 dodge coupe stopped running.

Now, almost 44 years later, his daughter with the help of family friends restored the classic.

“What happened is the best thing that could’ve happened. She got it. She spent god knows how much money, I don’t even want to know how much money,” said Jenkins.

Jennifer Brewer’s love for her parents is what drove her to buy the car she was taken to school in when growing up and finish the restoration project her father had started.

Her parents, Larry and Gail thought they were just going to lunch but what they got was more than they had ordered.

The couple hadn’t driven the 1933 dodge coupe since 1978, when the body fell apart.

“Of course, my mother loved to drive the car. She used to get stopped and talked her way out of more tickets than we can count, but we’ll keep that between us,” said Brewer.

Brewer’s mother, best known as Gail, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago.

As her diagnosis progressed, the bright yellow coupe is one of the few things Gail remembers with certainty.

“Mom doesn’t remember a lot but that’s one of the things she remembers is that car,” said Brewer.

After hearing that brewer’s father was going to sell it, she did what she had to, to keep it in the family.

For her parents, they had seen the car as of recent but not since brewer completed an engine rebuild and got the car running.

When it rolled around the corner, the horn played and the tears began to fall.

“You saw her. She was actually crying. She shed a number of tears over time, over the course of this project as progress was made on it,” said Jenkins as he described his wife seeing the car.

Now completed, the yellow coupe will serve as a reminder to Gail and the Jenkins family of their time spent, together.

