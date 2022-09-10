Lower humidity for the weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Saturday’s forecast is pretty nice with morning temperatures in the upper 60s warming into the low-to-mid 90s. All eyes will be glued to a Sunday midday cold front that’ll blast through the area. Sunday’s forecast starts out the same in the morning with upper 60s but north winds should increase to between 10 and 20 MPH pulling down some slightly cooler and drier air. The timing of Sunday’s front will dictate just how warm we get in the afternoon. Since we won’t have much of any cloud cover, it’s all up to the slightly cooler air behind the front to change our weather. Should the front arrive as anticipated midday, highs will likely stay capped in the upper 80s and low 90s. A morning front means highs may only reach the upper 80s, but an afternoon frontal passage means we’ll be right back in the mid-90s. Thankfully, Monday will be cooler as highs dip into the upper 80s and low 90s. Since this front isn’t a true fall cold front, highs will rebound again starting on Tuesday through at least next weekend back into the low-to-mid 90s.

