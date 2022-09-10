Teen shoots 2 men in attempted home invasion in Harris County

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. A third suspect reportedly fled in a dark colored 4-door sedan.
Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two men are dead after being shot at by a teen in an attempted force entry in Harris County Friday evening.

The incident occurred in the 16000 block of First Street where the two men were armed and wearing masks while trying to force their way into a home.

According to deputies, the home was occupied by an adult, a 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys as well.

“One of the teens retrieved a shotgun and discharged it several times striking two of the suspects,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. A third suspect reportedly fled in a dark colored 4-door sedan.

No other injuries have been reported.

The case will be presented to a grand jury, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”

Latest News

A gun and police tape.
Temple Police search for suspect in aggravated robbery
Body found in Freestone Co.
Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County
Camille's Saturday Morning Fastcast
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 with special guest host Autumn Outlaw! 9.9.22
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 with special guest host Autumn Outlaw! 9.9.22