Temple Police search for suspect in aggravated robbery

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for the suspect in connection to an aggravated robbery.

Temple police officers were dispatched at around 8:40 p.m. Sept. 9 to the 1100 block of North General Bruce Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the clerk was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing camouflage clothing and armed with a handgun.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is to call 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”

Latest News

Body found in Freestone Co.
Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County
Camille's Saturday Morning Fastcast
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 with special guest host Autumn Outlaw! 9.9.22
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 with special guest host Autumn Outlaw! 9.9.22
Music Makers with Gordon Collier - Jeremy Lynn Woodall 9.9.22
Music Makers with Gordon Collier - Jeremy Lynn Woodall 9.9.22