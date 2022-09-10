Temple Police search for suspect in aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for the suspect in connection to an aggravated robbery.

Temple police officers were dispatched at around 8:40 p.m. Sept. 9 to the 1100 block of North General Bruce Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the clerk was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing camouflage clothing and armed with a handgun.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is to call 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

