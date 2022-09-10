Tennessee teacher charged with sex crimes after posting Tik Tok

The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new report says social media...
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new report says social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok are failing to stop hate and threats against LGBTQ users.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former 5th-grade teacher at John Colemon Elementary received 19 sex crime charges after posting videos of students.

Rutherford County Schools said that Taylor Cruze, a first-year fifth-grade teacher at John Coleman Elementary School, was suspended without pay at the end of the 2021-2022 school year following an investigation by local law enforcement.

Officials said Cruze is accused of inappropriate explicit communications and sexual contact with students.

Sources said that the teacher allegedly posted the videos to Tik Tok of the students. The suspect’s bond is set at $100,000.

The following are the charges the teacher currently faces:

1. Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means of Juvenile under 13 (five counts)

2. Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means (five counts)

3. Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (five counts)

4. Solicitation of a Minor - Rape of a Child (three counts)

5. Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure (one count)

Cruze was indicted by a grand jury in Smyrna. She submitted her resignation to RCS on May 22, 2022, and is no longer an employee.

Rutherford County Schools said they continue fully cooperating with investigators during the process.

