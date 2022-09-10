Two Texas police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

Tom Bean's Police Chief Timothy Green and Howe's Chief Carl Hudman appear on the list. The...
Tom Bean's Police Chief Timothy Green and Howe's Chief Carl Hudman appear on the list. The Oath Keepers are a fire right group the FBI said played a role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people.

Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs.

Tom Bean’s Police Chief Timothy Green and Howe’s Chief Carl Hudman appear on the list.

The Oath Keepers are a far-right group the FBI said played a role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the Oath Keepers specifically recruit law enforcement, first-responder personnel, and current and former military.

Earlier this year, the Oath Keepers’ founder and leader were charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

News 12 reached out to both chiefs for comment but never heard back.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”

Latest News

Larry and Gail Jenkins with their daughter Jennifer Brewer.
‘I had no clue this was coming’: Daughter restores her parent’s 1933 Dodge Coupe with help from family friends
fastcast river
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
Jail Bars
Woman working inside Tarrant County Jail accused of selling drugs to inmates
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated