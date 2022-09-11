Amber Alert for child abducted in San Antonio Texas
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - An AMBER alert has been issued this morning for 1 year old Seylah Turner abducted in San Antonio.
She was last seen at 4: a.m. on the 6000 Block of Ray Ellison Blvd in San Antonio, TX, where she was taken by Jimmy Turner, 18.
Seylah Turner was last seen with a bruise of center of forehead, wearing a multi-color dotted onesie.
Jimmy Turner was last seen wearing a white shirt with gray and blue shorts.
Anyone with information is to call (210) 207-7660 to report information to San Antonio Police Department.
