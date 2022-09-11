Amber Alert for child abducted in San Antonio Texas

Seylah Turner 1, Jimmy Turner 18
Seylah Turner 1, Jimmy Turner 18(Texas Dept. of Public Safety)
By Alyssa Ytuarte
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - An AMBER alert has been issued this morning for 1 year old Seylah Turner abducted in San Antonio.

She was last seen at 4: a.m. on the 6000 Block of Ray Ellison Blvd in San Antonio, TX, where she was taken by Jimmy Turner, 18.

Seylah Turner was last seen with a bruise of center of forehead, wearing a multi-color dotted onesie.

Jimmy Turner was last seen wearing a white shirt with gray and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is to call (210) 207-7660 to report information to San Antonio Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

Latest News

For the past 30 years, the museum has been open primarily by appointment only.
Helen Marie Taylor Museum
fastcast American flag
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
Body found in Freestone Co.
Texas DPS troopers identify victim of hit-and-run in Freestone County
An American flag draped Boyd’s casket, as an Army Honor Guard escorted his body off the plane...
WWII Veteran Remains Arrive in Corpus Christi