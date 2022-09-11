Central Texas police investigate vehicle fire following crash

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas police department is investigating a vehicle on fire after the driver lost control in a neighborhood.

The Wortham Police Department responded at around 10 p.m. Sept. 10 to a vehicle crash in the intersection of North Fourth Street and FM 27.

Upon arrival, the vehicle was on fire in a resident’s yard and crews began to work traffic control along with Wortham Fire and Mexia EMS.

According to those at the scene, the driver of the vehicle was last seen heading south on 4th street after being pilled from the car.

Authorities were able to located the man who did not comply with commands to stop and continues to walk away from officers leading to him being detained by officers after he stopped.

The driver was taken back to the scene of the accident for EMS personnel to check his injuries where they determined that his injuries were serious enough to be transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

“Witnesses stated the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran the stop sign at the intersection of HWY 14 and FM 27,” said the Wortham Police. “After clearing the intersection the vehicle lost control, clipped a tree and rolled over onto its side where it caught on fire.”

Once the investigation is completed, possible criminal charges may be filed.

