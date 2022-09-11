DPS troopers investigating two separate fatal crashes along FM 1240

Two separate car accidents leave two deceased.
Two separate car accidents leave two deceased.(WCJB)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating two separate fatal crashes in Falls County Sunday morning.

DPS troopers responded at 3 a.m. Sept. 11 to the area of County Road 159 near FM 1240 to a roll over near a bridge.

Upon arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck left the roadway and rolled over at a bridge near Big Creek.

Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital where one has been pronounced deceased.

Troopers responded at 5 a.m. Sept. 11 in the area of FM 147 and FM 1240 of a driver ejected from their vehicle after veering off the roadway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

Latest News

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Firefighters salute each other outside the FDNY Engine 10, Ladder 10 fire station near the...
9/11 attacks still reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
Kelly Joe Cain of Milano, Dillion Ray Little of Milano.
Two men arrested in gun fight
Seylah Turner 1, Jimmy Turner 18
Amber Alert for child abducted in San Antonio Texas