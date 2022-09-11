DPS troopers investigating two separate fatal crashes along FM 1240
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OTTO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating two separate fatal crashes in Falls County Sunday morning.
DPS troopers responded at 3 a.m. Sept. 11 to the area of County Road 159 near FM 1240 to a roll over near a bridge.
Upon arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck left the roadway and rolled over at a bridge near Big Creek.
Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital where one has been pronounced deceased.
Troopers responded at 5 a.m. Sept. 11 in the area of FM 147 and FM 1240 of a driver ejected from their vehicle after veering off the roadway.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
