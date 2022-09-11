Matthew McConaughey honors Uvalde football team with tribute on ESPN College GameDay

FILE- Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
FILE- Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, as he speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Before the Texas Longhorns game versus Alabama, actor Matthew McCaughey took time to remember his home town of Uvalde, Texas.

McCaughey’s tribute to the town’s football team was shared on ESPN College GameDay’s Twitter.

The team’s first game on Sept. 2 led them to defeat Winn of Eagle Pass 34-28 in front of a packed stadium.

“They bowed their heads for 21 seconds of silence before the game. ‘One Mississippi’ for each of the deceased, their friends, their teachers, their children. The prayer from the living, from all 5,000 souls in Uvalde’s Honey Bowl Stadium,” McConaughey reads.

McConaughey is a Uvalde native, and he visited his hometown just days after the Robb Elementary massacre, reports KSAT.

He took time in his tribute to speak about Uvalde HS senior linebacker Justyn Rendon wearing the No. 21 jersey in honor of the Robb victims.

“The responsibility of bringing a town, state and nation together will be remembered just as the 2022 Coyotes will never, ever be forgotten,” the Uvalde native said.

To watch the video, click HERE.

