No. 9 Baylor trails No. 21 BYU at the half

PROVO, Utah (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears traveled to Provo, Utah for a top-25 matchup against BYU.

A packed LaVell Edwards seemed to rattle the Baylor offense a bit early in the game. The Bears picked up just 43 total yards of offense in the first quarter. On the other side, Baylor’s defense had the Cougars’ offense pretty figured out. However, BYU kicked a field goal on their opening drive to take a 3-0 lead.

Baylor got on the board nearing the end of the half as Qualan Jones punched it in from 1 yard out. After a missed extra point, Baylor took a 6-3 lead. On BYU’s next drive the Cougars responded as Chase Roberts made an incredible grab in the quarter of the end zone. BYU jumped back in front, taking a 10-6 lead heading into the half.

