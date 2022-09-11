Texas DPS troopers identify victim of hit-and-run in Freestone County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man is the victim of a hit-and-run on Friday afternoon in Freestone County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 9 to an auto-pedestrian crash on IH-45, south of Fairfield.

A vehicle crashed into a pedestrian and left the scene, according to Texas DPS trooper Ryan Howard.

Ervin Daniels, 65, of Buffalo, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this crash or the vehicle involved is urged to contact the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office at 903-389-3236.

