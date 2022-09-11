‘There’s a whole history to this town’: Open house introduces fresh faces to Helen Marie Taylor Museum

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History opened their doors to the public with an open house on Saturday.

For the past 29 years, the museum has been open primarily by appointment only. Saturday’s event served as a symbolic new beginning for the galleries.

When Helen Marie Taylor passed away earlier this year, the future of her museum was uncertain. But she left behind a trust for her museum to ensure sustainability for the next 100 years.

At Saturday’s event guests enjoyed free food, inflatables, ax throwing, face painting and more.

“Things you would not see out of Washington DC are right here in Waco Texas,” museum office manager Destiny Hallman said.

Inside the museum there are artifacts like a uniform from the Revolutionary War and the chair James Madison sat in at the Constitutional Convention.

“George Washington’s vest really stuck out to me, because I was like why does Waco have something like that?” visitor Ashleigh Hickson said.

There are pieces of Waco history too, including a replica of David Koresh’s compound and a display dedicated to the Waco High School class of 1940.

“There’s a whole history to this town that I never knew about,” visitor Obaid Jaffray said.

Hallman said it’s only a matter of time before changes come to the museum, including facility renovations and new exhibits.

“We want the community to see this place before we really get in here and start making changes to incorporate more of Waco’s history,” she said.

It’s all about reintroducing some old things so that new faces keep coming back.

“This is amazing like I wish I knew about it sooner so I could take my parents when they were in town,” Hickson said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.