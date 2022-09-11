Two men arrested in gun fight

Kelly Joe Cain of Milano, Dillion Ray Little of Milano.
Kelly Joe Cain of Milano, Dillion Ray Little of Milano.(Milam county gunfight)
By Alyssa Ytuarte
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milam County (KWTX) - On Saturday September 10th at approximately 1:45 a.m. the Milam County Sheriff’s office received calls of gunshots in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street, Milano, Milam County, Texas.

Authorities say Kelly Joe Cain of Milano drove by Dillion Ray Little of Milano’s house on his motorcycle wearing a clown mask and carrying a AK 47.

Little went outside to confront Cain where the two then engaged in a gunfight.

After shooting several rounds Cain ran by foot, hiding the gun under a residents house before going to another residents house to have them call Milam County Sheriff’s office.

Cain was transported to a nearby hospital for gunshot wounds but they were not life threatening and he was later released.

Authorities believe the two men have had an ongoing feud.

Dillion Ray Little is being charged with Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury and Second Degree Felony.

Kelly Joe Cain is being charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Second Degree Felony.

Both men have been arrested and are in custody awaiting ministration.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have anymore information Call The Milam County Sheriff’s office (254) 697-7037.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

Latest News

Seylah Turner 1, Jimmy Turner 18
Amber Alert for child abducted in San Antonio Texas
For the past 30 years, the museum has been open primarily by appointment only.
Helen Marie Taylor Museum
fastcast American flag
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
Body found in Freestone Co.
Texas DPS troopers identify victim of hit-and-run in Freestone County