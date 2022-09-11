Two separate early morning car crashes leave two deceased

Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Early this morning emergency crews responded to two separate crashes.

The first accident happened at 3:00 am. Sunday morning on County Road 159 near FM 1240.

A pickup truck left the roadway at a bridge near Big Creek that rolled resulting in two people being air lifted to a nearby hospital and one deceased.

The Texas Department Of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the crash.

The second fatal accident happened around 5:00 a.m. this morning a vehicle left the roadway in what appeared to be an ejection leaving one person deceased.

Names of the deceased are not being released at this time.

