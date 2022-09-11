Warmer weather returns for the work week

A “cool” front marched south through Central Texas Sunday morning. The impacts from the front are minimal, but it did bring our area breezy north winds which brought drier air in. Temperatures are still warm out there this Sunday afternoon despite that cool front moving through. Highs today climbed into the mid 80s to near 90, but the thing that was making it more comfortable outside was the lower humidity.

Dry air and northeast winds are expected for Central Texas Sunday night into your Monday morning commute. Some clouds will be increasing across the northern half of the area during this time. Overall the morning commute on Monday will be very pleasant. Temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 60s as we head back to work and school. Comfortable weather continues into Monday afternoon. It’ll only be a little warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 across Central Texas with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our stretch of pleasant mornings can be expected throughout the work week. Across Central Texas, we look to start off each day this work week in the mid 60s to around 70. Afternoon temperatures and humidity levels will begin to increase as south/southeast winds return by Tuesday and stick around through the weekend. Temperatures for the majority of the work week look to remain near or above normal with highs in the low to mid 90s Tuesday through Friday, but potentially getting even warmer in the mid to upper 90s by the weekend.

No need for any rain gear this week! Our rain chances shut off and we begin to settle into a drier weather pattern. Forecast models keep rain mainly to our south and off to our east and west as a high-pressure system regains control of the weather here in Central Texas. If you were hoping for a change to the warmer and drier weather pattern, unfortunately forecast models and the Climate Prediction Center keep our area with above normal high temperatures and below normal rainfall for the middle to end of the month of September.

