911 Stair Climb at Waco’s Jacob’s Ladder honors the lives lost 21 years ago

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas Texans on Sunday honored the lives lost 21 years ago during the September 11 attacks in New York City and the Pentagon.

The Heart of Texas Det. 975 Marine Corps League held its 4th annual Waco Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb at Jacob’s Ladder in Cameron Park.

The Marine Corps League started the morning with a moment of silence in Cameron Park, honoring the lives lost that day, and all first responders involved.

Then, it was all about the steps and honoring the men and women who bravely climbed up as the World Trade Center as it went up in flames.

Jacob’s ladder has 88 steep steps. The world trade center had roughly 2,000 steps.

“We go up the stairs a combined total of 2,000 times which represents the 2,000 steps that were taken as first responders responded to the collision of the aircraft that hit the first tower,” said marine corps league’s Rolando Hernandez.

The goal was to climb Jacob’s Ladder 24 times up and down since 24 multiplied by 88 is just a little more than the 2,000 steps that the first responders climbed that day.

“We’re doing it on a day where you can breathe, we’ve got the sun. In their case, they had to do it with smoke and fire and what else may have been going on. Doing it does bring a reminder of what it took that day,” said Hernandez.

Jakob Spraggins took it one step further, wearing a weighted vest and weighted backpack, totaling more than 50 pounds.

He completed more than 10 relays up and down Jacob’s Ladder.

“It represents the weight that firefighters would’ve been carrying upstairs, or EMS, or police with their kits or stretchers or air bottles they’d have to have,” said Spraggins.

When in full gear, fire fighters are usually carrying an additional 87 pounds.

For Spraggins, that additional weight helps to better connect with those who lost their lives trying to save others.

By the end of the climb, the marine corps league had logged more than 5,000 steps.

All for those that endured the tragedy, 21 years ago.

