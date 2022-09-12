California CBP officers foil seven narcotic smuggling attempts worth nearly $3 Million

SAN DIEGO, Cali. (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry intercepted seven narcotics smuggling attempts worth an estimated street value of nearly $3 million over the course of one week.

CBP officers from both ports discovered 656 packages of methamphetamine and fentanyl concealed inside travelers’ vehicles while applying for entry into the United States between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27.

More than 825 pounds of these deadly narcotics were seized by CBP officers on seven separate occasions after noticing tampering on travelers’ vehicles and unusual travel patterns.

August 20, 131.57 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered by CBP officers during a cursory inspection. Port’s imaging system and canine were also utilized.

August 23, 72.70 pounds of fentanyl pills were discovered by CBP officers during a cursory inspection and by using the port’s imaging system.

August 23, 155.20 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered by CBP officers utilizing the port’s imaging system and conducting canine enforcement screening.

August 27, 158.24 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered by CBP officers utilizing the port’s imaging system.

August 27, 211.59 pound of methamphetamine were discovered by CBP officers utilizing the port’s imaging system and canine enforcement unit.

August 27, 57.32 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered by CBP officers after canine alerted to vehicle in line. The port’s imaging system was also utilized.

August 27, 39.01 pounds of fentanyl were discovered by CBP officers utilizing the port’s imaging system and conducting canine enforcement screening.

The total estimated street value of the narcotics found is $2.8 million.

All travelers were turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

The narcotics and vehicles were seized by CBP officers.

