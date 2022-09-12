Cool mornings, warm afternoons

Monday night and Tuesday morning will be very pleasant as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s. Let’s all get out and enjoy the mornings and evenings while we still can, because humidity will be on the rise by the end of the workweek.

Tuesday will be warmer than what we had for Monday. Full sunshine gets us into the mid 90s with a wind out of the southeast. Daily afternoon highs reach the lower and mid-90s from Tuesday through the weekend. The downside with the low humidity is that rain chances are out of the forecast all the way until the middle of next week.

Next week’s weather is largely up in the air with two vastly different possibilities. One forecast model is suggesting highs climb close to 100° for the middle with high pressure in control. The other possibility is for a strong, early, fall cold front to move through, coincidentally just before fall starts next Wednesday, bringing us some rain and a drop in temperatures. There’s no consistency with any of the forecast models yet so we’re not ready to call for the front just yet. For now, high temperatures by the middle of next week are forecast to approach 100° with maybe a stray shower or two creeping into the Brazos Valley off the sea breeze.

