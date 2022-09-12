DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin.

The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County.

DPS troopers learned, that for an unknown reason, the driver of a Dodge Dakota pickup traveling eastbound left the roadway and overturned.

The driver, later identified as Chappell, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing, DPS said.

