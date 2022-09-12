‘It’s difficult to talk about him’: Groesbeck church celebrates life of fallen state trooper on 9/11

Trooper Chad Walker Service
Trooper Chad Walker Service
By Alex Fulton
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - 9/11 is sometimes referred to as the Day of Remembrance. For the town of Groesbeck, today is a day to remember a friend, family and community member.

“It’s difficult to talk about him,” Dennis Walker said.

Community members like Dennis understand the sacrifice first responders make everyday to protect others. He worked in law enforcement for 40 years before retiring.

“We know that that possibility exists but you can’t dwell on that,” Dennis said. “You do that, you can’t do your job.”

Dennis is also the grandfather of Texas State Trooper Chad Walker, the Texas Department of Safety State Trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 2021.

“You put it behind you, but you never forget, something that was so totally unexpected,” he said.

On Sunday the Living Proof Church in Groesbeck invited local police officers and firefighters to attend a special Sunday service. The Groesbeck Volunteer Fire Department, Groesbeck Police Department and Texas State Troopers, all received a special challenge coin for their service.

After some prayer, first responders and their families all received a free brisket lunch. This is the 8th year the church has put on the event to recognize first responders past and present.

“The courage that it takes to put on a uniform regardless of fire, police or military and that needs to be recognized,” senior pastor John Carabin said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
“In God We Trust” posters
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

Latest News

Calexico and Andrade CBP Officers Foil Seven Narcotic Smuggling Attempts Worth Nearly $3 Million
California CBP officers foil seven narcotic smuggling attempts worth nearly $3 Million
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw speaks during a press conference on...
Texas DPS director says he wishes his agency had taken control over the police response to the Uvalde shooting
fastcast lake plants sunset
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
The suspects then forced the employees to the ground while they removed the money from the...
Houston armed suspects wanted in eye care store robbery