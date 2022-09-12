‘It’s difficult to talk about him’: Groesbeck church celebrates life of fallen state trooper on 9/11

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - 9/11 is sometimes referred to as the Day of Remembrance. For the town of Groesbeck, today is a day to remember a friend, family and community member.

“It’s difficult to talk about him,” Dennis Walker said.

Community members like Dennis understand the sacrifice first responders make everyday to protect others. He worked in law enforcement for 40 years before retiring.

“We know that that possibility exists but you can’t dwell on that,” Dennis said. “You do that, you can’t do your job.”

Dennis is also the grandfather of Texas State Trooper Chad Walker, the Texas Department of Safety State Trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 2021.

“You put it behind you, but you never forget, something that was so totally unexpected,” he said.

On Sunday the Living Proof Church in Groesbeck invited local police officers and firefighters to attend a special Sunday service. The Groesbeck Volunteer Fire Department, Groesbeck Police Department and Texas State Troopers, all received a special challenge coin for their service.

After some prayer, first responders and their families all received a free brisket lunch. This is the 8th year the church has put on the event to recognize first responders past and present.

“The courage that it takes to put on a uniform regardless of fire, police or military and that needs to be recognized,” senior pastor John Carabin said.

