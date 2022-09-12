Marvelous Monday weather gives way to more heat mid-week. Boo.

Although Sunday’s front wasn’t a true fall cold front, it did help to drop temperatures across much of the state and it helped to reinforce some drier air that was already in place! We’ll still feel the effects of Sunday’s front today but we’re expecting abnormally warm September heat to return in around 36 hours. Morning temperatures today area wide will be in the 60s. More rural locations west of I-35 may start out in the low 60s while cities and towns near and east of I-35 will be a bit warmer this morning. With mostly clear to partly cloudy skies today, midday temperatures will only reach the low-to-mid 80s while afternoon highs settle in the upper 80s. A few 90° highs may briefly show up late this afternoon in Waco, Temple, and Killen, but most stay on the cooler side of 90° with low humidity to boot!

Unfortunately, today’s gorgeous and comfortably warm weather gives way to more heat starting tomorrow and for the foreseeable future. Morning temperatures all work-week long should stay below 70°, which is normal for this time of year, but high temperatures will reach the mid-90s every single day starting tomorrow through the weekend. Humidity will stay low so there’s no heat index to factor into the forecast, but late-day temperatures will be a bit uncomfortable. The downside with the low humidity is that rain chances are out of the forecast all the way until the middle of next week. Next week’s weather is largely up in the air as our forecast models are split between two vastly different possibilities. One forecast model is suggesting highs climb close to 100° for the middle of next week as high pressure again builds across the Central US. The other possibility is for a strong early fall cold front to move through coincidentally just before fall starts next Wednesday bringing us some rain and a drop in temperatures. There’s no consistency with any of the forecast models yet so we’re not ready to call for the front just yet. For now, high temperatures by the middle of next week are forecast to approach 100° with maybe a stray shower or two creeping into the Brazos Valley off the sea breeze.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.