Monkeypox vaccines are now available for McLennan County residents, by appointment only

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Monday, those living in the Waco-McLennan County area can set up an appointment to receive your monkeypox vaccine.

In their announcement, the Waco-McLennan County Health District stressed the limited supply they currently have.

They say unlike covid vaccines, the dosage varies person to person which can increase or decrease the vaccine’s availability.

Vaccines are being administered by appointment only for the time being due to limited supply.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://us1.quickscreen.health/city-of-waco-general-vaccinations#/screening. If you feel that you are at risk of monkeypox and have questions or need help registering for an appointment, please call (254)750-5485.

“At present the number of people we have the capacity to vaccinate fully, which means the two-dose series, is about 300 to 330 people,” said Nursing Program Manager Cindy Murphey.

With more than 200,000 people living in McLennan County that certainly isn’t enough for everyone.

For that reason, the Health District is asking you hold off if you’re not at a high risk of contracting the virus.

If you’re not sure what your risk level is, calling the Health District is a great way to find out.

In fact, they recommend you call if you’re unsure.

“It’s not like the vaccines we’ve all come to know and love over the last few years where you can get a shipment in and know exactly how many people that can service. That’s not how monkeypox vaccines go,” said Murphey.

For those looking to get vaccinated, keep an eye on your symptoms as you wait for your appointment.

Skin to skin contact is the main way monkeypox spreads between hosts.

That doesn’t mean brushing up against someone in the grocery store will leave you with monkeypox.

“Think to yourself, non-monogamous sex, think to yourself, not just a large concert but the mosh pit at the front of a concert where there’s shirtless people bouncing off of each other,” said Murphey.

While the vaccine is available to everyone, people at high risk should look into setting an appointment as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the limited supply.

To learn the latest information on monkeypox, please visit the following:

