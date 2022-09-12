Temple PD: Man trying to break up fight with a water hose is stabbed in the stomach; Austin woman arrested

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Saturday, Sept. 12, arrested Andrea Garcia, 27, of Austin, after a man was stabbed in the 200 block of N. 9th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene of the stabbing at about 11:45 p.m., neighbors told them they saw the female suspect leaving the area in a vehicle.

The officers later spoke with the stabbing victim, who said he was at a friend’s house when two women began fighting in the road.

The victim and his friend told officers they grabbed a water hose to spray the women so they could stop fighting.

As the victim tried to escort one of the women, later identified as Garcia, to her car so she could leave, the woman stabbed him in the stomach, a police spokeswoman said.

The man’s wounds were not serious or life threatening, but he did want to file charges, police said.

Officers eventually located Garcia and took her into custody. She was being held at the Bell County Jail Monday afternoon, but no charges or bond amounts are listed in her online jail records.

