‘Worst case of child abuse’: Waco man who assaulted girlfriend, abused her baby pleads guilty

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who choked his girlfriend and physically abused her two young sons more than two years ago told a state child welfare investigator during a jail interview that he is “where he belongs,” the investigator testified Monday.

Jonas Ray Bradshaw, 25, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on seven counts of injury to a child and one count of continuous assault-family violence.

Bradshaw, who remains jailed under bonds totaling $550,000, pleaded guilty Monday to all eight counts. However, he entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors Tara Avants and Kristi DeCluitt that calls for a five-year prison term on the third-degree felony family violence count. Bradshaw, represented by attorneys Rob Swanton and Phil Frederick, waived his right to a jury trial and asked Judge Susan Kelly to sentence him on the remaining seven counts, which include one first-degree felony and six third-degree felonies.

The state expects to rest its case Tuesday morning after calling a physician who treated the 11-month-old son of Bradshaw’s former girlfriend. The boys’ mother rushed the unresponsive child to the hospital in January 2020 with traumatic brain injuries, cigarette burns to the face, bite marks on his arms and back and bruises covering most of his body.

The injuries have caused the younger boy to suffer developmental delays, including speech and eating disorders, witnesses said Monday.

A Waco police detective and a crime scene technician both said the boy’s injuries were the worst case of child abuse they had seen.

“In my entire eight years of working at the police department, this is hands down, by far, the worst case of child abuse I’ve seen,” said crime scene technician Marisa Popham.

Bradshaw was portrayed Monday by the boys’ mother, her family members and friends as a pot-smoking, controlling, jealous and manipulative boyfriend who drove a wedge between the woman and her family and friends and who installed chain locks on the outside of doors to lock the boys and their mother in their rooms.

Bradshaw, who worked at a couple of restaurants, initially told investigators that the baby fell down stairs and hit his head on the floor.

The boys’ mother, who testified the boys’ father was killed in a hit-and-run traffic incident in McGregor in June 2019, said she witnessed Bradshaw grab the younger boy by the foot, hold him upside down and swing him, causing his head to strike a wall. She said he cursed the boys and struck them in the face on a daily basis. He also held their heads under the bath water until they struggled and gasped for air and also physically abused her, she said.

“Once, he held me up against the wall and was choking me,” she said. “He said, ‘You want me to put my hands on you the way I do your stupid kids?’ "

The woman told Avants that she hopes the judge gives Bradshaw “the harshest punishment possible.”

“I simply just want justice,” she said. “My kids deserve it. They went through a lot.”

Olga Solyakova, an investigator with the Department of Family and Protective Services, testified she interviewed Bradshaw in jail two days after the boy was hospitalized. She said he told her that jail was where he belonged, prompting Swanton to ask on cross-examination if perhaps that was his way of showing remorse for his actions.

Solyakova said she didn’t think so because he pretended to cry but shed no tears.

She said Bradshaw told her that he was beaten as a child and had no one to defend him. He said he hit the younger child so he would stop crying and told her he fathered a child when he was 16 with a 32-year-old woman. He has had no contact with the child since, Solyakova said.

