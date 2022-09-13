Degrees of Science: 18 Days in Space with Dr. Bernard Harris

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science, Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks one-on-one with former NASA Astronaut Dr. Bernard Harris. Dr. Harris, who was born in Central Texas, was the first African American Astronaut to perform a space walk. Dr. Harris served on two space shuttle missions and spent 18 days in space. After his Astronaut career, Dr. Harris has worked to promote the growth of STEM education for underrepresented kids.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.