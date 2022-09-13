Degrees of Science: 18 Days in Space with Dr. Bernard Harris

In this week’s Degrees of Science, Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks one-on-one with former NASA...
In this week’s Degrees of Science, Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks one-on-one with former NASA Astronaut Dr. Bernard Harris. Dr. Harris, who was born in Central Texas, was the first African American Astronaut to perform a space walk. Dr. Harris served on two space shuttle missions and spent 18 days in space. After his Astronaut career, Dr. Harris has worked to promote the growth of STEM education for underrepresented kids.(KWTX)
By Brady Taylor
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science, Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks one-on-one with former NASA Astronaut Dr. Bernard Harris. Dr. Harris, who was born in Central Texas, was the first African American Astronaut to perform a space walk. Dr. Harris served on two space shuttle missions and spent 18 days in space. After his Astronaut career, Dr. Harris has worked to promote the growth of STEM education for underrepresented kids.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
FBI Kansas City warns Kansas parents of sextortion scheme targeting young boys on April 28, 2022.
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
Cynthia Ellen Ming is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Affidavit: Central Texas woman admitted to killing neighbor who “murdered her dog”

Latest News

fastcast field dry ground partly cloudy summer
Humidity bumping up as the week goes along
KWTX Fastcast Images
False fall turns to second summer next week
fastcast sunrise sunset clear sun rays sunshine moon yellow orange blue
Cool mornings, warm afternoons
fastcast
Marvelous Monday weather gives way to more heat mid-week. Boo.