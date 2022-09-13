False fall turns to second summer next week

If you’ve lived in Texas long enough, you probably know that early-to-mid September is when we transition from summer into “false fall” when a cold front knocks temperatures down briefly before summer-like heat returns. That’s exactly what has happened this September too with Sunday’s front dropping morning temperatures and dropping humidity making for some comfortable mid-September weather. Unfortunately, as usual, heat is going to build again soon. Morning temperatures today in the mid-to-upper 60s will warm into the low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. Heat index values today will be negligible so it won’t feel insufferable outside during the afternoon. Honestly, there’s not much going on in our weather for the remainder of the work week either. High temperatures stay stuck in the low-to-mid 90s while morning temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Changes start to arrive this weekend and next week ahead of what could be our first true fall cold front. High temperatures this weekend will stay in the mid-90s but morning low temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s and will continue to warm into the low-to-mid 70s next week as humidity builds back in. Will the humidity turn to rain? That’s unfortunately the pressing question that we just can’t answer just yet. The prevailing weather pattern for next week features a building ridge of high pressure across the eastern U.S. with a trough of low pressure across the Central U.S. and the Northwestern U.S. The ridge of high pressure may block the trough from digging closer to Texas so we’ll have to wait to see if a cold front will be able to break through the high and approach our area. If next week’s front were to arrive, it looks like it would move through Wednesday or Thursday with likely some scattered rain and storms and a halfway

