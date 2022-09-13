Humidity bumping up as the week goes along

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and warmer than what we should be dealing with this time of year (kind of the trend all year, really) with highs in the lower to mid 90s. It stays dry for now but the increase of moisture over the next few days may lead to some small rain chances by the end of the week... maybe... Rain chances return Friday to Sunday but most everyone stays dry. The southern portion of the area has the best chance for seeing a pop up shower or two. We aren’t expecting a cool down for the weekend with temperatures will remaining mostly in the lower to mid 90s.

There are two tropical waves in the Atlantic. One has a 40% chance of further development in the next five days. The other has a 20%. In the eastern Pacific, a trough of low pressure along the coast of southern Mexico has an 80% chance of further development in the next five days.

Will the humidity turn to rain? That’s unfortunately the pressing question that we just can’t answer just yet. The prevailing weather pattern for next week features a building ridge of high pressure across the eastern U.S. with a trough of low pressure across the Central U.S. and the Northwestern U.S. The ridge of high pressure may block the trough from digging closer to Texas so we’ll have to wait to see if a cold front will be able to break through the high and approach our area. If next week’s front were to arrive, it looks like it would move through Wednesday or Thursday with likely some scattered rain.

