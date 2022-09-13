NRA criticizes push to track guns purchased with credit cards

Visa, Mastercard, American Express to start categorizing gun shop sales
AR-15 rifle
AR-15 rifle(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(KWTX) - The National Rifle Association is slamming a new effort by the credit card industry to track the sales of guns, likening the move to “creating a national registry of gun owners,” CBS News reports.

The International Standards Organization (ISO), which sets rules across the financial services industry, on Friday decided to create a new merchant category code for gun and ammunition retailers.

The following day, Visa Inc., the world’s largest payment processor, announced it would start separately categorizing sales at gun shops, according to the Associated Press.

The move by the ISO and major credit card companies is seen as a win for gun control advocates, who claim retailers will be able to flag suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a prelude to a mass shooting.

The deranged gunman who terrorized a Colorado movie theater in 2012 charged more than $9,000 worth of guns, ammunition and tactical gear in the two months before his attack, which killed 12 people and injured 70, according to CBS News.

The NRA, however, questioned the purpose of the new code and the motives behind it.

“The ISO’s decision to create a firearm specific code is nothing more than a capitulation to anti-gun politicians and activists bent on eroding the rights of law-abiding Americans one transaction at a time,” NRA spokesman Lars Dalseide said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch.

“This is not about tracking or prevention or any virtuous motivation — it’s about creating a national registry of gun owners.”

