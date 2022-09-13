Police say everyone is safe after reports of shooting at Waco High School

Reports of shooting inside classroom ‘not credible,’ district says
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.(K. Barrientos)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police confirm everyone is safe after Waco High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting inside a classroom that turned out to be part of a statewide hoax.

WATCH LIVE: Waco Police & Waco ISD Joint News Conference

“There is currently NO active shooter at Waco High School,” Waco Police said on Facebook.

Over at the high school’s parking lot, a police officer reassured parents waiting for their children there was “no evidence of any critical attack” and that officers were clearing the school “out of an abundance of caution.”

Several law enforcement agencies from Central Texas immediately swarmed the area at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and armed officers were seen inside the school clearing every classroom.

The Waco Independent School District also released a statement on social media to reassure parents. “At this time, it does not appear to be credible, however, law enforcement is in the process of clearing the building,” the district wrote.

“Waco High School is secure and the elementary campuses have been released from their ‘Secure’ (status). This appears to have been one of several hoaxes from around the state,” said Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

Police cleared the high school building shortly after 3 p.m. and were working on a plan to escort students to school buses and parents waiting in the parking lot.

