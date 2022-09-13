Whitney ISD schools cleared after hoax call prompts lockdown

Whitney ISD schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday, Sept. 13, after someone made a threat.
Whitney ISD schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday, Sept. 13, after someone made a threat.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Tuesday afternoon completed two security sweeps of Whitney Independent School District schools after the sheriff’s office received a call similar to the one that led to the lockdown of Waco High School earlier in the day.

The all clear was given shortly after 6 p.m.

Various agencies responded to Whitney Elementary School after a caller reportedly said a teacher had been shot and they were hiding in a locker.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office received the call, which appeared to be a hoax, at about 4:24 p.m. and transferred it to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

Some students and staff were still at the school when it was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

