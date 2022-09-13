Woman fires weapon into vehicle with children inside, Killeen police say

Alyiah Marie Klenk, 21, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment in a road rage incident on June 7.(KWTX Graphic)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on September 7, 2022, arrested Alyiah Marie Klenk, 21, wanted on warrants charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment in a road rage incident on June 7, 2022, a police spokeswoman confirmed to KWTX.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 7, Killeen police officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Chisholm Trail to investigate a shooting.

When the officers arrived, they were told the victim drove off from his residence and stopped briefly on the road to speak with a relative driving in the opposite direction.

At that moment, Klenk pulled up behind the victim and started honking. The victim’s family member drove off, Klenk drove up next to the victim, and they both exchanged words, police said.

When the victim began to drive away, Klenk pulled up to the victim’s vehicle and fired a weapon into the victim’s vehicle, shattering the passenger window, police said.

The shattered glass landed on the seats and the clothing of three children, a 3-year-old and two 5-year-olds, who were riding in the victim’s vehicle.

Glass was also found in the hair of one of the children, police said.

Klenk drove away after the shooting. On August 30, 2022, felony charges were filed and a warrant was obtained for the alleged shooter’s arrest.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. on September 7, U.S. Marshals spotted Klenk at the intersection of Rancier Avenue and 4th Street.

The Marshals arrested the woman without incident. Online jail records show Klenk is being held on bonds totaling $250,000.

