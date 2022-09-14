Austin “Jugging” robbery suspect arrested

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jamarcus Drumgole, 31, has been arrested in connection to a “jugging” robbery by the Austin Police Department.

Austin Police Department officers responded to a call of a robbery at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 12 at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Easy Wind Drive.

The victim reported to police that he arrived from Bank America with cash when the suspect drove up in a Cadillac with a temporary paper license plate, exited the vehicle, and approached him.

According to police, the suspect grabbed the victim and pushed him against a wall as he demanded money. The victim handed his cash to the suspect, who immediately returned to the Cadillac and left the area.

A member of the Violent Crimes Task Force that happened to be in the same area noticed a gold Cadillac with a temporary tag. The officer didn’t think anything was suspicious at first.

The officer watched this vehicle for a short period, unaware of the robbery or the description of the vehicle.

When the officer returned to work, he realized the Cadillac was the vehicle involved in the robbery.

The officer remembered several characters from the temporary tag. Through research and surveillance, detectives learned the suspect vehicle was now in San Antonio.

APD’s VCTF and Robbery Unit traveled to San Antonio to continue the investigation.

Drumgole was charged with robbery and booked into the Travis County Jail with a $25,000 bond.

Other people were identified, questioned, and additional charges may stem from this investigation.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

