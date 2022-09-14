Central Texas community honors ‘Queen of Crawford’ on her 90th birthday

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman known to friends and family as the “Queen of Crawford” turned 90-years-old Wednesday, Sept. 14, and much of the town turned out to celebrate the pillar in a big way.

154 people in the town of fewer than 900 packed the Crawford Baptist Church over the weekend to celebrate Edna Mae Westerfeld ahead of her birthday.

Her granddaughter, Kara Sanders, helped organize the party. “She is the sweetest lady, and she always took care of me when my parents were out of town,” Sanders said. “She is just kindhearted and down to earth. I’m so lucky to have her here. "

Edna Mae Westerfeld was born on September 14, 1932, in Coryell City. She moved to Crawford in 1941 (Courtesy Photos)

She graduated from Crawford High School in 1952 and married the man she calls “her knight in shining armor,” Charlie Jr. Westerfeld, the next year.

The couple was married 56 years before Charlie died in 2009. Edna was a farmer’s wife and a secretary during her adulthood in Crawford.

Edna with her husband Charlie Jr. Westerfeld (Courtesy Photos)

She loves to play dominoes and watch the Texas Rangers. For decades, Edna Mae has been a fixture at Crawford football games.

But you won’t find the super fan in the stands.

“She sits in her pickup on game nights and watches the Crawford Pirates play football instead of sitting in the stands, which is pretty special in itself,” Sanders said.

“The coaches always look to see and make sure she is there.”

Edna is a fixture in the Crawford community, and not just for supporting athletics. She’s served as a volunteer firefighter and member of EMS.

Edna during her days as an EMS worker (Courtesy Photo)

“When they had a call, she would get on the ambulance and ride out to the scene to see if they needed help,” her granddaughter recalled. “She went with the crew to check and make sure everyone was okay.”

Edna Mae says she’s been blessed with a wonderful life in Crawford and has this advice as she approaches 90. “Stay busy, pray and take care of your health,” Edna Mae said.

She was touched by the number of people who came out to celebrate her. “I had a wonderful celebration,” Edna Mae said. “So many friends, so many of my family came near and far and all the good wishes that I had from them.”

“We call her the Matriarch of Crawford because she knows everything that goes on and if anyone needs to know information about what’s going on in Crawford, they can call and ask her,” Sanders laughed. “She will know.”

“She is my last grandparent left so I cherish every moment I get to spend with her. I would be lost without her.”

Edna with her friends and family during a a special party ahead of her 90th birthday. (Courtesy Photo)

