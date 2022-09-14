Enjoy the comfortable weather with low humidity while you can!

We’re solidly in Central Texas’ next season after summer, false fall, and our next season, second summer, is just a few days away. The cooler and drier air that moved in with Sunday’s cold front is still hanging on by a thread and it’s going to be replaced by some weather pulled straight out of summer this weekend and especially next week. Some humidity has pushed in west of I-35 and near Highway 190/I-14 which could lead to isolated instances of patchy fog in low-lying areas in the Brazos Valley this morning, but the extra humidity is also warming our morning temperatures up too. If you live east of I-35, you’re in the money with low humidity and morning lows starting in the mid-60s. If you live west of I-35, we’re starting our day closer to 70°. We’ll scour out the humidity as we move into the afternoon so it’ll be another comfortably warm day as highs climb into the low-to-mid 90s. Another push of drier air will work in this evening allowing lows area wide to dip into the low-to-mid 60s again, but that’ll be the final morning with widespread morning lows in the 60s for a while.

Highs Thursday and Friday stay in the low-to-mid 90s but humidity will move back in starting late Thursday and will be locked in place through the majority of next week. Morning lows will warm up into the low-to-mid 70s starting Friday morning through nearly all of next week. Afternoon highs should also bump up as well and will likely stay in the mid-90s every day from Friday onward too. With the bump in humidity arriving, there’s a very low chance on Friday and Saturday that stray afternoon showers off the Gulf Coast could work northward toward cities and towns near and east of I-35. Don’t bet on much rain though. Don’t bet on much rain next week either! A cold front that could near the area by the end of next week now likely stays away. High pressure is expected to build next week closer to the Plains and should unfortunately keep that cold front away from Texas. We’re still hanging on to a small rain chance late next week and a small temperature drop too, but we’re getting close to taking both out of the forecast. Sorry, y’all.

