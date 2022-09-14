‘I just shot Steve in the face’: Deputies find implicating text messages after Bell County man killed roommate, affidavit reveals

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ian Drew St. Joseph-Valderrama, 38, on a murder charge after he shot his roommate in the face with a shotgun during an argument, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3400 block of Upton in Kempner shortly before 11 p.m. on April 13.

When they arrived at the home, they encountered St. Joseph-Valderrama exiting a shed and ordered him to lay on the ground so they could detain him.

Inside the home, the body of a man, identified in the affidavit only as Stephen, was found lying on the kitchen floor, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The deputies located a shotgun with a spent shell in the chamber on the floor near the body.

According to the affidavit, St. Joseph-Valderrama told police he and Stephen were friends and had been arguing over household chores.

“Near 10 p.m., the suspect observed the victim in the backyard putting items in a fire and they argued over the fire,” the affidavit states.

A witness at the home told deputies the men had been bickering over a few days and had noticed they were arguing earlier that day. The witness said she also observed St. Joseph-Valderrama bringing a shotgun into the residence after he and Stephen had argued outside the home.

St. Joseph-Valderrama reportedly asked the victim to “leave me alone” as he began washing dishes moments before the shooting.

The witness told deputies both men started arguing in an “escalating manner.”

As Stephen approached the counter, St. Joseph-Valderrama told him to remain on the other side of the counter because “he didn’t feel safe.”

St. Joseph-Valderrama told deputies Stephen came around the counter in a threatening manner, and as St. Joseph-Valderrama “brought up” the shotgun “it went off,” the affidavit states.

The witness told deputies she had her back turned to the men when the shotgun went off and was surprised that St. Joseph-Valderrama “was that scared” that he would be in possession of the shotgun during the argument.

The woman further said that if she knew the argument would escalate in that manner, she would have interfered.

When asked by investigators what he believed Stephen was going to do to him, St. Joseph-Valderrama said, “I don’t know,” the affidavit states.

When asked if he had contacted law enforcement, St. Joseph-Valderrama said, “I was about to.”

St. Joseph-Valderrama “could not articulate a reason for shooting the victim other than the victim was upset, shouting, and approaching the suspect,” deputies wrote in the affidavit.

Investigators searched St. Joseph-Valderrama’s phone where they found implicating text messages from the night of the murder.

In a text message to his mother, St. Joseph-Valderrama wrote, “Mom you need to text Stephen that he’s no longer welcome here or I’m going to f****** shoot him.”

A follow up text message states, “I don’t want him here anymore because all he’s going to do is piss me off to the point where I either f****** stab him, shoot him or hurt him very badly.”

Nine minutes after the shooting, St. Joseph-Valderrama texted a woman with the messages, “I’m going to jail” and “I just f****** shot Steve in the face.”

“I’m so sorry, babe. I didn’t mean to,” St. Joseph-Valderrama allegedly wrote in a follow up text message.

He is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond.

