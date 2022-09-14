One more cool, pleasant night before steamy heat returns

If you’ve been enjoying the mornings starting in the 60s, we’ve got one more night/morning to get out and take advantage of it before the steamy heat returns. Another push of drier air will work in this evening allowing lows area wide to dip into the low-to-mid 60s again, but after that, we will only drop into the low to mid 70s as we go into the weekend.

Humidity will be on the rise as we go into the weekend. Highs Thursday and Friday are in the low-to-mid 90s and they stay in the mid 90s through the weekend... and throughout next week too. Even with the official start of Fall just 8 days away, late, summer-style heat doesn’t want to leave just yet.

With the return of more moisture in the air, there is a slight rain chance back in the forecast. The cooler air off the coast interacts with the warmer air inland and could spark up some afternoon rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Best rain chances will be southeast of Central Texas but one or two rogue showers/storms could drift our way. We can expect “feels-like” temps to approach the upper 90s/low 100s Saturday through Monday.

Right now there looks to be no major fronts, no tropical systems impacting Texas, and no major shifts in the weather pattern. For now, it looks like heat and humidity will be the dominant weather feature for the next 10 days or so.

