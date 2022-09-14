Thorndale ISD classes canceled Wednesday following safety concerns

By Karla Castillo
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Classes have been canceled at schools in Thorndale ISD following safety concerns.

Superintendent Adam Ivy shared a letter with school families and staff early Wednesday morning describing some threats that had been made against the district. Here’s the letter he shared:

Dear parents, students and staff,

Late last night we received screenshots of a threat made against Thorndale ISD. These were communicated to one of our students on Snapchat who then reported it to their parents. The parents communicated with our staff which allowed us to begin investigating. The person making the threats is unknown at this time. We have been in contact with local and regional law enforcement that is assisting in trying to determine the identity of the person making the threats so that we can determine our safest course of action. While we hope that the threatening comments turn out to be empty, we must take any threats seriously to ensure the safety of our students and staff. As of 5:00 am we have not received any new information from law enforcement so we have decided that in an abundance of caution we will cancel school for the day, Wednesday, September 14, 2022. This will allow us to thoroughly check our facilities, further investigate the matter locally and allow law enforcement more time to investigate. This will also give us time to prepare for our return to school on Thursday. We had planned to have a grandparent’s day breakfast this morning. As of right now that will be postponed until Thursday morning. Those Grandparents that have already scanned their ID will not need to do so again. We will evaluate the possibility of afternoon activities as we gather more information throughout the day.

Please know that we never want to cancel school if we can help it and that we will use this experience to plan for potential emergencies so that we can hopefully work to avoid canceling in the future.

Adam Ivy

The post shared on Facebook received several comments from parents thanking the district and police for taking extra precautions.

Tuesday districts across Texas dealt reported threats at various schools, which were determined to be hoaxes.

