Austin teen arrested in hit and run of pedestrian

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, 17, has been arrested in connection to " target="_blank">a hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Sept. 3 in Austin.

Austin Police Department officers responded to a call at about 10 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 9200 block of North Lamar Blvd. to a call about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot and suffered from severe, life-threatening injuries.

APD officers, Austin Fire Department and EMS, responded to the scene where he was taken to the hospital by EMS.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing the parking lot in his electric wheelchair when he noticed a vehicle driving recklessly. He signaled the driver to slow down.

At that time, the driver struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. Patrol officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of the incident, according to Austin Police.

“During the investigation, APD communications personnel and several northeast area command patrol officers assisted APD detectives in identifying the suspect vehicle and suspect as Avila-Banagas,” said police.

Avila-Banagas was booked into Travis County Jail on September 9 and charged with failure to stop and render aid (serious bodily injury), injury to a disabled person, unlawful carry of a weapon and failure to identify in relation to this case with a

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

